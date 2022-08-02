White House selects FEMA and CDC officials to coordinate monkeypox response

Robert Fenton Jr. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 14, 2021. President Joe Biden on August 2 formally named Robert Fenton as the White House's national monkeypox response coordinator.
Fenton, a regional Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator who oversees Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada, will coordinate the federal government's response to the outbreak, while Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director of the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention, will serve as the deputy coordinator.
"Fenton and Daskalakis will lead the Administration's strategy and operations to combat the current monkeypox outbreak, including equitably increasing the availability of tests, vaccinations and treatments," the White House said in a statement announcing the team.
As CNN previously reported, testing for monkeypox, a crucial part of containing the growing outbreak, has gotten off to a slow start at the five commercial laboratories that have nearly all the US' monkeypox testing capacity.
Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid coordinator, recently told reporters that the WHO's declaration "will allow the United States and other partners to better collaborate, to share data and to get critical information out to high-risk communities."
US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement last month that the US was "determined to accelerate our response in the days ahead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.