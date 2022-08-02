White House selects FEMA and CDC officials to coordinate monkeypox response

Robert Fenton Jr. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 14, 2021. President Joe Biden on August 2 formally named Robert Fenton as the White House's national monkeypox response coordinator.

 Greg Nash/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally named Robert Fenton as the White House's national monkeypox response coordinator.

Fenton, a regional Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator who oversees Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada, will coordinate the federal government's response to the outbreak, while Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director of the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention, will serve as the deputy coordinator.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.