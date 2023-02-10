With his young daughter at this side at two splashy military events this week, Kim Jong Un told the world two things -- the Kim family will rule North Korea for another generation and it will have the nuclear weapons to make sure no one can challenge that.

The girl -- believed to be Kim's second child, Ju Ae, and around 9 years old -- joined the North Korean leader and his wife at a glitzy banquet at a Pyongyang military barracks on Tuesday night.

