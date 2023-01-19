Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer  Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie "Rust," as will the armorer who oversaw all weapons used in the production.

Baldwin, who has maintained he was not aware the gun he fired contained a live round, called the New Mexico prosecutors' decision "a terrible miscarriage of justice," according to his attorney, Luke Nikas, who vowed to fight the charges.

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

