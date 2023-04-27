When the presidents of the United States and South Korea this week announced a landmark deal to deter North Korean aggression, one element of the pact stood out.

Plans to deploy a US nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time since 1981 were the headline act in the unveiling of the "Washington Declaration," a set of measures aimed at making Pyongyang think twice about launching a nuclear attack on its southern neighbor.

CNN's Gawon Bae contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags