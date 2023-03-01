Auroras are caused by activity on the sun — particularly a type of solar storm called a coronal mass ejection, which emits electrified gas and particles into space. When these electrified particles reach magnetic field lines at the north and south poles, which usually takes around three days, they enter into Earth's atmosphere.
Once there, the particles and energy interact with gases in the atmosphere, producing different colored light in the sky. Oxygen gives off green, the most commonly seen color, as well as red light, according to Aurora Watch at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom. Nitrogen glows blue and purple, according to NASA.
Clear weather can also help make the auroras more visible.
The recent geomagnetic wild ride is now expected to ease, meaning fewer opportunities for people to see the northern or southern lights in the coming days.
Over the next few years, the northern lights might appear further south more regularly, said Robert Massey, executive director at the Royal Astronomical Society.
The sun goes through an 11-year solar cycle where the flare activity level fluctuates. Cycle 25, the latest one, began in December 2019 with a solar minimum — a period when the sun is still active, but it's quieter and has fewer sunspots.
We're now approaching a solar maximum, expected to occur in July 2025, which will be a time when there are a large number of sunspots and increased solar activity.
Massey said the solar events that cause auroras will become more common as we head toward the solar maximum.
Other planets in the solar system also experience auroras.