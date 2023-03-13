On a snowy March afternoon, a small convoy of taxis and hired cars rolled north along a New York country road that dead-ends at the Canadian border. Among those onboard: a Nigerian family of five, a Russian man traveling alone and a tearful South American woman named Giovanna.

"I have so many mixed emotions about this moment because I had to leave my family behind," a shivering Giovanna told CNN in Spanish as she emerged from her taxi in front of the unofficial "Roxham Road" border crossing made infamous by quirk of diplomacy and street-planning that allows someone to drive to the border and walk into Canada unlawfully, rather than be turned away.

Tags