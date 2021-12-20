ALBANY -- Each year the Georgia Water Coalition releases its "Dirty Dozen" report. The report highlights the state's worst water offenses of the year and provides detailed information on the water body affected. The report allows citizens to see water-related problems, if any, in their part of the state and gives them a way of addressing those needs through obtaining contact information looking to support the advocacy groups working on the problems.
The reader of this report may be wondering why the city of Albany is not on this year's list. I certainly was. It has been well-established that the city has had continuing water-quality issues from sewer spills into the Flint River and other tributaries. Some spills were due to infrastructure failures and some due to infrastructure design. While the frequency of the accidental spills has mostly been corrected at this point, the design portion has not.
The combined sewer overflow (CSO) portion of the sewer system in central downtown and residential Albany from Slappey Boulevard to the Flint River is old and antiquated technology. This system, by design, allows for untreated sewage to overflow into the Flint River. About 20 years ago, Albany started to remove the CSO network from the system, completing about 40%. Then it stopped.
With this CSO, any rainfall received in this area of the city in excess of 0.19 inches per hour can, and usually does, release millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the river. This sewage is loaded with human pathogens of every imaginable kind. When these events occur, being in or near the river in downtown Albany, or downstream, contains a risk of being exposed to these harmful amounts of bacterial and virus loads.
Not only is this harmful, but it's disgusting. Anyone who has used the river after such an event will undoubtedly have seen every imaginable item that could be flushed down the toilet, hanging in the trees and bushes along the river.
So why is Albany not on the list?
I reached out to Flint Riverkeeper about this issue and received this reply from the Director of Outreach and Development, Henry Jackson:
The ongoing issues with sewer infrastructure in Albany [is], another item square in the crosshairs of Flint Riverkeeper, [even though] it did not make the list. This is due to the significant progress being made by the city of Albany in rectifying the issues caused by old infrastructure in need of upgrade and replacement. Lift station failures have been drastically decreased by the installation of new pumps and warning systems, as well as backup systems. The Combined Sewer Overflow system remains a constant contributor of pollution to the Flint River, but the city of Albany and EPD have settled on a new permit (supported by Flint Riverkeeper) that will require significant improvements in the amount of untreated or partially treated wastewater reaching the river via the CSO system. Due to the substantial progress by the city of Albany in correcting sewer infrastructure, this item did not need to be listed in the 2021 Dirty Dozen Report.
So now the city has a plan to correct the CSO issues, and it is backed up by an enforceable permit. Failure to meet the permit requirements by 2024 (separating 80% of the system, stormwater from septic lines), can result in hefty fines from the state of Georgia. For instance, Georgia Environmental Protection Division spokesman Kevin Chambers recently said, in reference to another pollution issue, “Under the Water Quality Rules, a party can be held liable for up to $50,000 in fines each day for violations, and those penalties can increase up to $100,000 a day for later separate violations up to a 12-month period.” It should be noted here that those fines don’t remove the city from spending the money on fixing the problems, it just adds on fines.
The corrective action plan is very expensive. It will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to complete. Sewer system work is not sexy infrastructure. It is not a new park or bridge; however, it is completely necessary for living in a healthy environment. The previous version of the Albany City Commission and the current mayor already had decided not to keep ignoring this issue -- it was time to fix this pollution problem. And though much work has already been accomplished, the problem remains squarely in front of the city.
Funding will be needed, of course, and some has already been allocated to the CSO system. Now is not the time to change course. Concerned citizens, Georgia EPD, and Flint Riverkeeper will be watching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.