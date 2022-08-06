city of albany.jpg

ALBANY – Jim Boyd Construction will start the paving phase of the Nottingham Way widening project for the new Aldi store development on Sunday.

During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of Nottingham Way from Ledo Road to the movie theater entrance will be closed at a time.

