(CNN) — The groom whose wife was killed by a car as they were leaving their South Carolina wedding has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged drunk driver and a number of local establishments where the driver had been “bar hopping” throughout the day, according to a release from the attorney representing the groom, Aric Hutchinson.

The lawsuit claims the driver, identified as 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, visited the El Gallo Bar and Grill in Charleston before making her way to Folly Beach, where she began bar hopping on Center Street, with stops at several bars and restaurants.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags