wild hog.jpg

On Jan. 8, Gov. Brian Kemp and other agricultural lobbyists are set to return to Atlanta for the Wild Hog Supper, which serves as the largest fundraiser for Feeding Georgia Families and as a kick off for the legislative session. 

 Jill Nolin: Georgia Recorder (file)

WASHINGTON -- A radically reshaped Georgia Legislature will begin a new session on Jan. 9, and a host of organizations will set the stage for what to watch when lawmakers return to the Gold Dome.

On Jan. 8, Feeding Georgia’s largest fundraiser, the Wild Hog Supper, will mark the beginning of the legislative session as lawmakers and lobbyists get together for the annual reunion. Other events over the next few weeks through a mix of in-person and virtual options will provide a glimpse into state politics and policy in areas such as business, education, health care and others.

