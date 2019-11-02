PERRY – Young artists are being sought to enter the annual Wildlife Forever State Fish Art contest. This contest is open to kids in Grades K-12, and the deadline for entries is March 31.
Students across the United States and internationally have the opportunity to win prizes and recognition while learning about state fish species, behaviors, aquatic habitats, and conservation. Using art, the State Fish Art Contest ignites children’s imagination while teaching them about fish and fishing.
There are a few new award categories for the 2020 contest, including the Fish Migration Award and the Guy Harvey Award. Contestants may choose to apply in just the State Fish Art Contest or in any of the additional award categories or both. More information about award categories can be found at https://www.wildlifeforever.org/home/state-fish-art/award-categories/.
To enter, young artists create an original illustration of their chosen fish from the official state fish list. Students entering any of the additional award categories must be sure their entry meets all necessary requirements.
All Georgia contestants must complete the Georgia-specific entry form, and those entries are due postmarked by March 31 to Marion Baker/Go Fish Education Center (1255 Perry Parkway, Perry, Ga. 31069). Entry forms can be found at https://www.wildlifeforever.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Georgia-SFA-Entry-Form-EDITABLE.pdf.
Complete information about the State Fish Art Contest available at www.statefishart.org.
The award-winning Wildlife Forever State Fish Art Contest, with support from title sponsor Bass Pro Shops, brings children, art and aquatic conservation together. To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any official state fish and written words detailing its behavior, habitat, and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide utilize Fish On!, the full-color State Fish Art lesson plan, integrating the disciplines of science and art. Entries are due postmarked by March 31 each year.
Located in White Bear Lake, Minn., Wildlife Forever's mission is to conserve America's wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat, and management of fish and wildlife. For 30 years, members have helped conduct thousands of fish, game and habitat conservation projects across the country. National programs include the Clean Drain Dry Initiative and the State Fish Art Contest. To join or learn more about Wildlife Forever's programs, including work to engage America's youths, visit www.WildlifeForever.org.
Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Mo., Bass Pro Shops provides customers with offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers."
The Go Fish Education Center, adjacent to the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, works to inform the public about fisheries and other natural resources through interactive exhibits, classroom programs and public workshops. More information at www.gofisheducationcenter.com .