MACON -- Willette Strickland, a registered nurse and ambulatory surgery center consultant, will serve on the advisory board for the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center at the Mercer University School of Medicine.
“Although her advanced nurses training and work as a consultant to ambulatory surgery centers has allowed Willette Strickland to provide the highest quality health care services to her community, it is her heart that brings the added benefit to the people of rural Georgia," Debra Stokes, executive director of the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center, said in a news release. "Mrs. Strickland has spent a significant portion of her health care career caring for the most vulnerable of our population – newborn babies. That’s compassion. She is a tremendous asset to our board.”
In 2018, the state of Georgia allocated grant funding to establish a Rural Health Innovation Center. The purpose of the center was simple yet ambitious: Confront, head-on, the challenges to health, and well-being that face the citizens of rural Georgia. The mission of the center is to partner with rural Georgia to improve health care through reliable research, creative strategies, consistent community support, and long-term solutions."
With rural roots in southeast Georgia, Strickland's first job out of nursing school was at a 60-bed community hospital where she first experienced the challenges and opportunities facing rural health care.
“Rural communities have long faced unique health care challenges and disparities, and it is critical that we passionately pursue innovative solutions," Strickland said. "I am honored to serve on the advisory board along with 14 other committed health care providers, policymakers, and community leaders who care deeply about our rural Georgia communities.”
Upon completion of requirements for a master of science degree, in Maternal Child Nursing, Strickland moved into a Neonatal Clinical Specialist position and developed and co-directed a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Program with the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and School of Nursing. In addition to her recent Ambulatory Surgery Center experience, Strickland has taught Leadership and Management at Georgia Southwestern State University School of Nursing in Americus. She is a member of the Region K Emergency Preparedness Coalition of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Strickland received a bachelor of science degree in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia in 1973, followed by a master of science degree in Maternal-Child Nursing with a minor in teaching in 1977. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, the Honor Society of Nursing.
Of Georgia’s 159 counties, 120 are considered rural. The Georgia State Office of Rural Health defines rural locations as those with populations of less than 50,000.
Sixty-three counties lack a pediatrician, 75 counties have no OBGYN, 84 counties have no psychiatrist, and eight have no physician at all. Overall, rural Georgians encounter higher rates of chronic disease, less access to health care, and shorter life expectancies when compared with their urban counterparts. Georgia continues to rank in the bottom 50% of states on a variety of health indicators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.