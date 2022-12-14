ATLANTA -- The last day to sign up for health insurance in the new year through the federal marketplace is Thursday.
But if Georgians miss the deadline, they can still sign up to have coverage starting in February if they sign up by Jan. 15.
Antrell Tyson, regional director with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, urged Georgia residents without coverage through their employer to act quickly.
“Do not wait for the deadline," Tyson said during a virtual press conference organized by Protect Our Care. "Take advantage of this opportunity and make sure you’re enrolled with a health care plan going into the new year.
“We all know that as we get older, the more likely we’ll need health care services. But even when you’re young, you never know when an illness or major injury will happen. In our health care system, health insurance is your ticket to open the door to high-quality care that can save your life and protect your assets.”
As of last week, nearly 336,000 people in Georgia had signed up for coverage during the open enrollment period that started in early November, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Pandemic-era premium tax credits, which have lowered the monthly cost of health insurance for many Georgia consumers, will continue to be available after it was extended through this year’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Advocates also are urging people to sign up who have been previously stymied by the so-called “family glitch,” which refers to when employers offer coverage for their employee but not their family members.
A new Biden administration policy targeted this quandary, expanding the premium discounts to cover an additional 206,000 Georgia families, according to Georgians for a Healthy Future, which is a consumer advocacy organization.
Treylin Cooley, who is a health insurance navigator with Georgians for a Healthy Future, said people may be surprised to find they qualify for financial assistance – like he once did.
“Because I was able to benefit from the insurance, I am a big proponent of people applying for the insurance and realizing that you qualify when you probably thought that you didn’t,” Cooley said. “The premium tax credits do help out tremendously, and it’s a lifesaver.”
More than 700,000 Georgians signed up or re-enrolled in Affordable Care Act plans during the enrollment period that ended last January. That was a 36% increase from the prior year.
Georgia consumers can explore plans and find out if they qualify for financial assistance by visiting healthcare.gov or calling 1-800-318–2596. Health insurance navigators are also available to answer questions. To find one, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
