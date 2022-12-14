health coverage.jpg

As of last week, nearly 336,000 people in Georgia had signed up for health insurance through the federal marketplace during the open enrollment period that started in early November.

ATLANTA -- The last day to sign up for health insurance in the new year through the federal marketplace is Thursday.

But if Georgians miss the deadline, they can still sign up to have coverage starting in February if they sign up by Jan. 15.

