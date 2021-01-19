SAVANNAH -- Despite the challenges of the pandemic, 370 entries were submitted in the 2020 Southeastern Hay Contest, just below the record-setting number of submissions for 2019. More states submitted samples to the contest than ever before, with nine represented.
The grand prize was awarded to Brian Johnson of McKenney, Va., for his alfalfa hay sample. Johnson received $1,000 from Massey Ferguson and the choice of a new Massey Ferguson DM Series disc mower or RK Series rotary rake to use for next year’s hay production season. The top three entries in each category received cash prizes of $150, $100 and $50, respectively.
All of the winners were announced at the American Forage and Grassland Council annual conference in Savannah.
The contest is a collaborative partnership between the 13 university cooperative extension programs in the Southeast. Entries were judged by the UGA Feed and Environmental Water Lab using near-infrared reflectance spectroscopy testing procedures. The sample with the highest relative forage quality score wins. The RFQ score rates the forage quality based on protein, energy and fiber digestibility.
This year’s winners in each category were:
Warm Season Perennial Grass Hay
Eddy Turner Farm -- Tennille, Ga.
Jeff Bacon; Dudley -- Ga.
J & R Farms; Edge Hill -- Ga.
Alfalfa Hay
Brian Johnson -- McKenney, Va.
Stegall Farms LLC -- Peachland, N.C.
Bucky Malcolm -- Madison, Ga.
Perennial Peanut Hay
Bill Conrad -- Malone, Fla.
McGehee Farms -- High Springs, Fla.
Williams Farm -- Graceville, Fla.
Cool Season Perennial Grass Hay
B&B Farm Services -- Thomaston, Ga.
Oak Ridge Ranch LLC -- Dahlonega, Ga.
Seldom Rest Farm -- Pulaski, Tenn.
Mixed, Annual Grass or other Hay
Pittman Farms (Jerry Pittman) -- Nicholson, Ga.
R+A Farm -- Brodnax, Va.
Thousand Hills Farm LLC -- Philomont, Va.
Grass Baleage
Walters Farm -- Barnesville, Ga.
SSS Farms -- Thomaston, Ga.
Kenneth D. McMichael -- Monticello, Ga.
Legume Baleage
Walters Farm -- Barnesville, Ga.
Sewell Farms -- Chipley, Fla.
Rob Woods -- Vernon, Fla.
The contest is open to any hay or baleage producer from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee or Virginia, as well as parts of Oklahoma and Texas.
All entries for the 2021 contest must be received by Sept. 1, and winners will be notified by Oct. 1. Awards will be presented during the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo on Oct. 19.
More information on how to enter the contest can be found at www.sehaycontest.com or by following on the Facebook page @SEHayContest.
