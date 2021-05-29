ATHENS — Forty 4-Hers participated in the recent virtual 2021 Georgia 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl supported by The Georgia Dairy Youth Foundation and Milk Check-Off.
Students participating in the quiz bowl receive a better knowledge of dairy-related topics and learn to demonstrate that knowledge in a competitive and thought-stimulating environment and gain important life skills, such as confidence, independence and compassion. They also strengthen decision-making and leadership skills in an environment that allows contribution to a group effort, encouraging teamwork and collaboration with a diverse group of peers.
“Every year that I work with this contest, I’m astounded by the depth and breadth of knowledge of our young people in the state,“ Jillian Bohlen, the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension dairy science specialist, said. “The youth this year came to the contest not only with understanding of the dairy industry but with enthusiasm for the competition. A hard-fought double elimination event, they thought, collaborated, buzzed, laughed and made a great 2021 State Dairy Quiz Bowl competition. Congratulations to all competitors as you should all be incredibly proud.”
Two divisions of teams compete during the quiz bowl, junior and senior, and each county was permitted to enter two teams in each division. If a team contained more than four members, the top three individual scores were used to establish the team score.
Senior competitors were given one attempt to complete a 100-question multiple choice and fill-in-the-blank test in a limited time frame to gauge their knowledge of dairy nutrition, calf management, parlor management and reproduction, as well as current events and statistics within the dairy industry.
A team plaque will be presented to the firs- place junior and senior teams. The winning senior team also will represent Georgia at the North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest in November in Louisville, Ky.
2021 Georgia 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl winners:
Senior First-Place Team — Alicia Carnes, Alyssa Haag, Robie Lucas, Kalani Washington, Oconee County, Team A;
Senior Second-Place Team — Emmaline Cunningham, Tony Gray, Abby Joyner, Holt Sapp, Burke County;
Third-Place Team — Jack Durham Marable, Lexi Pritchard, Lilly Anna Smith, Thomas Stewart, Oconee County, Team B.
Junior First-Place Team — Maggie Cunningham, Macy Doyen, Sara Morgan Sapp, Emree Williams, Burke County;
Junior Second-Place Team — Hoke Lucas, Blakely Stewart, Bryson Woodruff, McCall Woodruff, Oconee County;
Junior Third-Place Team — Nolan Hahn, Gillian Ramponi, Josie Roberson, Caeden Swartz, Coweta County.
Georgia 4-H empowers youths to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact a local extension office.
