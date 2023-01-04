178989519

Gas prices at the pump have been fluctuating in recent days, moving upward in the aftermath of the hard December freeze that gripped much of the country.

 Special Photo: AAA

ATLANTA — Georgia's gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday's state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week, drivers continue to pay $3 less to fill up at the pump compared to a month ago.

