ALBANY — A lengthy hearing on a proposed addiction recovery center on Phillips Drive drew sometimes sharp comments from residents of a subdivision located near the site during a Monday night Albany City Commission meeting.
Penfield Addiction Ministries Inc., a nonprofit that operates recovery facilities at several locations in Georgia and other states, has requested rezoning a portion of the 2804 Phillips Drive Raleigh White Baptist Church property from R-3 single- and two-family residential use to C-R designation as neighborhood mixed-use business classification.
If the commission ultimately approves the rezoning request, it also would have to grant a request for special use designation in order tor Penfield to open the facility, which would house up to 50 recovering addicts.
Under state law, a final vote must be held six to nine months after the public hearing.
The Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission recommended approval of the joint requests that would allow the facility to open.
Paul Forgey, director of planning, development services and code enforcement, told commissioners that people recovering from drug addiction are considered to be a federally protected class covered against discrimination against the disabled.
“It’s a legally sensitive issue,” he said. “Decisions have to be made (that are) not based on their being recovering addicts. Any decision needs to be made on the impact, not because they are recovering addicts.”
Residents of the nearby Winterwood subdivision were vocal in expressing opposition to having the facility located in the neighborhood.
“I think what they do is wonderful,” Jeff Cornel, who has lived in Winterwood for more than 35 years. “Addiction is a terrible thing, but I don’t think the placement of the facility in a residential neighborhood is a good idea.”
The potential impact on property values due to the Penfield facility being nearby is another concern, he said.
Another nearby resident, Marion Jones, as did other speakers, said she fears the facility would bring crime to the area. Jones noted that she recently retired from working in a correctional facility.
Inmates were able to obtain drugs while locked up, she said, so the center residents, who would travel to jobs outside the facility during the daytime, would have more opportunities to acquire illegal substances, she said.
She also said that other Penfield facilities are located in rural areas, not in a city as would be the case in Albany.
“If it’s rezoned, anything is susceptible to come into our community,” Jones said. “I would certainly ask you to consider the community.”
Among those who spoke in favor of Penfield’s request was Nick Cribb, an Albany native who told commissioners he got his life back together through the organization.
“The reason I’m standing before you today, I’m a graduate of Penfiend in 2007,” he said.
Penfield officials said they chose the Albany site because the church agreed to donate part of its property to the company. The company operates a similar facility in the Berrien County town of Alapaha.
Initial plans are to convert the gymnasium at the site into the living quarters, with the church continuing to hold services in the church building.
“When I was at Penfield, I was there with a minister, I was there with a (young) African-American, I was there with an Asian who was a lawyer,” Cribb said. “It’s not every day you get the donation of a facility like this. If they truly knew about Penfield, I believe they would support it.”
Donnie Plummer, a Penfield counselor who drove from Union Point to attend the meeting, took offense at a comment by Commissioner Jon Howard that residents did not want the recovering addicts in the neighborhood.
Plummer who, like Howard, is black, said that was the words used to discriminate against black people in housing before the federal government acted to end that practice.
He recounted an incident that occurred years ago when he went to look at a residence in a predominantly white neighborhood while looking to purchase a house.
“Folks were throwing rocks at us because they said we weren’t supposed to be in the neighborhood,” he said. “Let’s not discriminate against these people. When we put one of these people out into the streets instead of helping them, we hurt ourselves.”
