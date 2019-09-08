TIFTON — The Wiregrass Farmers Market invites community members to join in on family fun and good food at this year’s fish fry at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village Opry Shelter.
Museum Curator Polly Huff said the fish fry will be fun for all ages with a variety of opportunities to delight in good food, good people and good music.
“Locally sourced ingredients, local chefs, a kid’s activity, a silent auction featuring items from our vendors, and music are all on tap for this family-centered evening,” Huff said.
Tickets may be purchased from Huff at the Museum Gallery office or from Renata Elad at ABAC.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children. No tickets will be sold after Sept. 14.
“The fish fry is the market’s fall fundraiser, with all proceeds going towar the Wiregrass Farmers Market’s operations, outreach, educational activities and promotion,” Huff said.
For additional information, interested persons can contact wiregrassmarket@gmail.com.