The manhunt for three of the escapees who broke out of a Mississippi jail continues Thursday after authorities confirmed the fourth fleeing man died in a burning building after a two-hour standoff with law enforcement.

The charred remains of Dylan Arrington, who authorities believe killed a man while on the run, were pulled from the burnt wreckage of a home in Carthage, Mississippi, on Wednesday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Amy Simonson, Holly Yan, Sara Smart, Jeremy Grisham and Cara-Lynn Clarkson contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags