Experts said the lack of face-to-face work at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely be a substantial obstacle to the top leadership’s effort to overhaul the agency after its failures during the pandemic.

ATLANTA — Earlier this year, top leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began a monumental task: turning the sprawling, labyrinthine organization known for its highly specialized, academically focused scientific research into a sleek, flexible public health response agency primed to serve the American public. It’s an attempt to keep the CDC from repeating the mistakes it made while responding to COVID-19.

But agency veterans, outside public health officials, and workplace organization experts said the current workplace structure could be a major barrier to that goal. Like directors before her, agency head Dr. Rochelle Walensky spends a considerable amount of time away from the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta. The agency also has embraced a workplace flexibility program that has allowed most of its scientists to stay remote.

