ALBANY – As it considers a list of bars, package stores and restaurants from “A” to “Z,” or more accurately from 7Even Bar & Grille to Yesterday’s Lounge, with the holiday season approaching, the Albany City Commission is looking to find out who’s naughty and nice.
During a Tuesday work session, commissioners quizzed Code Enforcement Director Nathaniel Norman and City Attorney Nathan Davis about the approval process as the businesses are up for blanket renewal of alcohol licenses during the board's Dec. 21 regular meeting.
Two new applicants also are up for a vote later this month, bringing the total on Dec. 21 to 207. The application for one of those, at 2121 Radium Springs Road, has drawn opposition from members of a nearby church.
Three nightclubs have been under review this year after accounting for a high volume of calls for law enforcement service.
The department has reviewed the 205 establishments over the past year and has recommended approval of them all. The two new applications also meet requirements.
Over the previous two years, applications for alcohol licenses in some cases have faced closer scrutiny. During that time, Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young questioned the location of businesses that sell alcohol, particularly those proposed in distressed neighborhoods or where there already exists a high concentration of alcohol sales points.
Asked during an interview following the meeting whether he thought that was a good thing, Howard responded. "I think so. And the good part is not only for the churches and citizens, business leaders are realizing we have a problem.”
Howard and Young backed a moratorium on issuing new alcohol licenses for a period of time to study the impact of alcohol on crime and quality of life that did not gain support from other commissioners.
Still, 205 watering holes, convenience outlets and package stores seem excessive to Howard.
“I am of the opinion that in a city of less than 70,000, based on the latest census, that is essentially too many,” said Howard, who has been a consistent “no” vote on alcohol applications in nearly every instance. “We’ve just got too many in the community.”
Mayor Bo Dorough told Howard during the meeting that the study and a possible moratorium are not off the table if either can gain support from the majority.
“That’s what we talked about,” the mayor said of the proposed study. “We never put it on the agenda. If four commissioners wanted to do a moratorium, that’ s one option.”
The commission agreed to pursue a study earlier in the year during a retreat.
Warbington asked staff members what steps can be taken to ensure establishments operate within the rules.
The city has eight or nine factors it weighs in considering approval of licenses and can refuse to issue to an applicant, with justification, Davis said.
“There’d have to be a reason that provided for a basis … there’d been too many incidents involving officers (called), or whatever the reason is,” he said.
Warbington said he will speak with Norman and Albany Police Chief Michael Persley to get more information about locations where there have been frequent calls for law enforcement. While there has been opposition, from commission members and public protests against new applicants, there seems to be little appetite for examining problems at existing establishments.
“I’m going to start doing some research,” Warbington said during a telephone interview following the meeting. “I guess with the blanket approval, I didn’t know what our options were. Is it all or none? Could we include some precautionary measures for one or two of them?
“There might be some things we can do as a commission, such as limiting hours or requiring security. I just wanted to see if those things were within our purview. I see that they are."
