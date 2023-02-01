A witness in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh told the court Wednesday he is "100%" certain that Murdaugh's voice is on footage prosecutors say undermines the disgraced former attorney's claim he was not present at the scene of the killings when his wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were fatally shot.

The video, just short of a minute long, was filmed on Paul's phone starting at 8:44 p.m. the night of the killings, according to Lt. David Britton Dove, a supervisor in the computer crimes center at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division who extracted forensic data from the phones belonging to Murdaugh, his son and his wife. In his review of the trio's phones, the footage was the only video or photo Dove deemed relevant to the investigation, he said, telling the court it appeared to be recorded in the area of the Murdaugh family's kennels.

CNN's Alta Spells, Theresa Waldrop and Tiffany Anthony contributed to this report.

