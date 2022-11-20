emissions.jpg

Local development authorities have been at the heart of the biggest business deals in Georgia, including record-breaking incentives that lured electric-vehicle manufacturers Rivian to the Peach State.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder/File

ATLANTA -- While development authorities are an essential economic development tool in Georgia, they need more controls to prevent abuses, witnesses told a state Senate study committee.

Local government and school district officials have complained that development authorities are too prone to lavish property tax abatements on developers that take away the revenue they need to provide services. The study committee has been meeting during the summer and fall to come up with recommended legislation for the full Senate to consider this winter.

