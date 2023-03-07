The remains of a woman found in a small Massachusetts town in 1978 were identified more than four decades after her death using "old fashioned police work" -- and help from advances in forensic genetic genealogy, officials announced Monday.

Referred to for decades as "Granby girl," alluding to the town about 12 miles north of Springfield where her body was found, the woman was identified Monday as Patricia Ann Tucker, First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne said in a news conference.

Recommended for you

CNN's Braden Walker contributed to this report.

Tags