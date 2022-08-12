Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 9:28 am
A woman was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a beach umbrella that was being blown in the wind in an unincorporated area of Horry County.
Tammy Perreault, 63, was struck by the umbrella while at Beach Access 14, according to a Horry County Emergency Management incident report.
According to the report, witnesses said an umbrella from the Sea Watch Hotel had been blown from the ground into the air.
The umbrella tumbled "end over end down the beach until it struck the victim on the left side of the upper torso," the report said.
Perreault was transferred to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Dale Trevathan told CNN by phone that Perreault's cause of death was "chest trauma by the umbrella shaft."
He said the victim died on the way to the hospital.
Myrtle Beach is located in Horry County.
