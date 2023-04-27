Three decades after a woman in Florida was fatally shot by a person dressed as a clown, the longtime suspect -- who went on to marry the victim's widower -- has pleaded guilty even as her lawyers maintain she is innocent.

Sheila Keen-Warren, 59, withdrew her earlier plea of not guilty and entered a guilty plea on Tuesday as part of a plea deal with prosecutors just weeks before the case was set to go to trial.

