A Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter in the death of her newborn, whose body was discovered by a dog in a gravel pit nearly 40 years ago in Maine, according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Lee Ann Daigle, 59, of Lowell, was arrested in June last year and charged with one count of murder, according to Maine State Police.

CNN's Amir Vera and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

