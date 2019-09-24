ALBANY – An Albany woman’s car was struck by gunfire over the weekend on a day when two additional shooting incidents occurred in the city.
Rogcee Teemer told police that she was driving on the 1500 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard at about 5:10 p.m. when she heard three gunshots. Teemer said she pulled into a car dealership on the 700 block of the road and parked behind some cars to seek safety.
The front passenger window of Teemer’s Ford Edge was shattered, police said, but she was not listed as having any injuries.
Teemer reported that the gunshots came from an older-model Honda in which she saw three black males.
“Teemer said she was not arguing with anyone at the time and did not know who would be shooting at her,” police said.
Officers also responded to assaults with firearms at 4:47 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Davis Street, at 6:59 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Mission Court, at 9:47 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Bush Street and at 1:15 a.m. Monday on the 300 block of Grant Place.
No fatalities resulted from the shootings, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.