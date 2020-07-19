SHELLMAN -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office has added to the charges filed against Cherrie James of Shellman, who was arrested over the weekend for calling in bomb threats to Albany businesses around the Albany Mall on July 9.
Chief LSO Deputy Lewis Harris said in a news release that James, 40, had phoned separate bomb threats to Finnicum Motor Co. businesses on U.S. Highway 82 at 10:54 a.m. on the ninth and three minutes later made a similar call to the Finnicum dealership on U.S. Highway 19.
Harris said investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department went to Randolph County on July 15, where James was arrested without incident. The investigation and the arrest were made with the assistance of the FBI and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to charges of terroristic threats and acts for bomb threats called in to Dillard's, FootAction, Badcock Furniture, Old Navy and Jimmy Jazz Clothing in Albany, James was charges with two counts of terroristic threats and acts and two counts of transmitting a false public alarm in Lee County.
