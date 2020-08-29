ALBANY – A Florida woman who concocted a complicated student financial aid fraud scheme, stealing the identities of 2,300 people, has been sentenced to prison and will pay back more than $300,000 in restitution, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said.
April Thornton, 35, of Lake Alfred, Fla., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to possession of unauthorized devices. Sands also ordered Thornton to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $217,738 and to the U.S. Department of Education in the amount of $121,238, for a total of $338,976. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to facts admitted by the defendant, Thornton’s illegal activity was first discovered during a routine traffic stop in 2014 by a Cook County deputy. The deputy, smelling marijuana from the car and discovering Thornton’s driver’s license was suspended, executed a legal search, finding a large amount of personal identity information, financial information and medical information scattered throughout the car and in the trunk, ranging from college debit cards to social security numbers. Officers found personal identity information for several people who were found to be student financial aid fraud victims.
Investigators ultimately discovered that Thornton filed 202 false tax returns with the IRS between 2011 and 2013, receiving $217,738 in refunds. Investigators also discovered 32 student fraud victims from the names Thornton possessed, including the dispersal of $121,238 in fraudulent student loans, often received in debit cards. In all, investigators found Thornton possessed the identities of 2,300 people, with Thornton attempting to reap $1,563,166 in illegal gains.
“Stealing identities to then steal money from the government hurts those whose identities were stolen and the American taxpayer," Peeler said in a news release. "Identity theft severely disrupts a person’s life and oftentimes the damage is done before a person is even aware they have been the victim of a crime. Our office will pursue justice for victims of identity theft and recover money stolen from the United States.
“IRS Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office did an excellent job investigating this complicated scheme, and helping bring justice for the victims.”
“Identity theft is an ever-increasing problem across the country. Victims have their lives invaded in a way that often causes long-lasting financial consequences, Clint Bush, resident agent in charge, Albany Resident Office of the United States Secret Service, said. "The United States Secret Service, along with our law enforcement partners, remain committed to aggressively pursuing those committing these crimes."
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General’s Southern Regional Office and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers prosecuted the case for the government.
