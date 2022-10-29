Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the "security mom" -- the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump's presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families.

But Democrats hope the tide will turn back in their favor in this final election week if undecided female voters -- particularly those just beginning to research their candidates -- conclude that the Republican Party has no substantive plans to address the bite of inflation and that the party's stance on abortion is too extreme following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

