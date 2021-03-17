TIFTON — Women have always played a role in the leadership of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College since it opened as the Second District Agricultural and Mechanical School in 1908. There is no better time to highlight some of those accomplishments than Women’s History Month.
As a part of Women’s History Month activities at ABAC, Marjorie J. Spruill will speak in a virtual presentation on “One Woman, One Vote: The Long Road to the Nineteenth Amendment” at 6 p.m. on March 22. Spruill is a historian and emeritus professor at the University of South Carolina, known for her work on women and politics from the women’s suffrage movement to the present day. The speech is open to the public via Zoom at link.abac.edu/women.
The latest ABAC female administrator to move to a featured role is Deidra Jackson. She was named ABAC’s vice president for finance and operations in December 2020. Jackson is a member of the president’s cabinet and fills a vital position in the operation of the college.
“Deidra has served ABAC in a very thorough and outstanding manner for the past 10 years,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “She first served as comptroller and more recently as assistant vice president for finance and operations. I have the greatest confidence in her ability and commitment to ABAC.”
Jackson replaced Paul Willis, who retired in January.
“I am extremely thankful and honored for the opportunity to serve ABAC in this position,” Jackson said. “ABAC’s economic impact can be seen every day through our students and our very successful alumni.
“As vice president, I will make certain that we are excellent stewards of the funds we receive from our students and the state of Georgia. I plan to follow a pattern of exemplary customer service while maintaining the fiscal integrity of the college.”
Jackson is just one of many female administrators who fill key positions across the ABAC campus. Darby Sewell is the assistant vice president for academic affairs, engagement, learning resources, and compliance, and Amy Willis is the assistant vice president for academic records and registrar.
As the dean of the Stafford School of Business, Renata Elad is one of only four deans in the academic sector of ABAC. Wendy Harrison serves as the department head for English and Communication, and Susan Roe is the department head for Fine Arts, both departments in the School of Arts and Sciences.
In the student services area, Bernice Hughes and Donna Webb lead the way. Hughes has served as the dean of students since 2004, and Webb was named assistant vice president for student affairs in October 2020. Olga Contreras is the director of multicultural educational programs, and Jessica Swords is the director of student accounts and the college's veterans affairs certifying official.
Brenda Taylor-Hickey is the director of financial aid, and Debbie Pyles is a lieutenant with ABAC Police. Cindy Barber is the digital media director, and Carmen Counts is the health center director. Tracy Dyal is the manager of The Stallion Shop; Polly Huff is the museum curator, and Donna Sledge is the athletic trainer.
Deidre Martin is the chief development officer for the institution, and Jodie Snow is the chief operating officer of the ABAC Foundation. Lynda Fisher is the ABAC alumni director, and Lindsey Roberts is the director of marketing and communication. Sue Mastrario is the director of operations and accounting for the Office of College Advancement.
Bettie Horne became the first female vice president at ABAC in 1995 when she was selected as the vice president and dean of academic affairs. In later years, Chrystle Ross served as vice president and chief information officer; Bertha Daniel served on the president’s cabinet as director of college services, and Caroline Helms was the longtime vice president for academic affairs. Gail Dillard served as vice president of academic and student affairs and developed the ABAC Honors Program.
In intercollegiate sports, Ellen Vickers and Donna Campbell coached their teams to national championships in slow pitch softball for ABAC. Today, there are many more females at ABAC who contribute their time and energy to make the college a better place for its students. These women build on the legacy created by those who have gone before.
Even the ABAC enrollment has taken on a different look because of female students. During the 2020 fall semester, ABAC had the highest percentage of female enrollment in the history of the college at 59.4 per cent. Of the 3,990 students enrolled, a total of 2,371 were female, and 1,619 were male.
Women are still making history at ABAC.
