ALBANY — Women often carry the weight of the world on their shoulders and nurture everyone else but do not take the time necessary to care for themselves. The “I’m A Whosoever” Women’s Empowerment Event will give women the release they need and will help them to recenter themselves holistically to get back to their important purposes in life.
The “I’m A Whosoever” Women’s Empowerment Event was birthed by Pastor Retha Daniels. And while it is not a religious event, women from all walks of life are encouraged to attend, no matter your faith or place in life.
“I’m a Whosoever” is a women’s conference that will be held on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A community event of women, for women, topics include spiritual health, physical health, financial wellness, business, relationships (single, married, friendships, etc.). Ultimately, each participant will leave with the tools needed to be whole and better women.
“As women, we advance related to our careers and education; however, we remain broken in other aspects of our lives,” Daniels, who will serve as host of the event, said in a news release. “Men tend to support men in everything; however, when women tend to advance in their positions in life, insecurities or lack in certain areas of their lives make it difficult for other women to help each other advance. My desire is for women to be made whole and to know that it is OK for them to have struggles, but we can help each other heal and build up one another together.”
The event will include several featured women speakers, including Dr. Lynette Talley of Women’s Health Professionals; family therapist Detrell Hawkins; Capt. Wendy Luster of the Albany Police Department; Donnita House of Comp. Communications Care; Pastor Melvenia Loving of Evangelistic Temple Church; Judy Randall of Central Monitoring; Collette Jenkins of Chosen to Conquer; Apostle Delta Outley of Abundant Life Full Gospel Outreach Church; Denisa Watson of Star Stylist Hair Studio, and Daniels.
The “I’m a Whosoever” Women’s Empowerment Event will be held at the Dougherty High School cafeteria, 1800 Pierce Ave. in Albany. Tickets are $25 per person, and dress is causal. Breakfast and lunch will be provided as well as gift bags for each participant.
For more information about the “I’m a Whosoever” Women’s Empowerment Event or to purchase tickets, contact Angela Molden at (229) 291-1393.