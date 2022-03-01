TIFTON — Women’s History Month events begin at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Tuesday when Teri A. McMurtry-Chubb spoke on “What Can a Black Feminist Teach Me About Being White? Hope and Healing After Race Unequals.”
McMurtry-Chubb, the associate dean for research and faculty development and a professor of law at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, will lecture via Microsoft Teams in Bowen 100 at 5:30 p.m.
Other speakers during the month include Elizabeth Medley on “Rise of the Resistance: Immigrant Women’s Political Activism from Ellis Island to the Modern Era” at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Ernest Edwards Hall, and Jennifer Koslow on “A History of Women’s Engagement in Public Health in the United States” on March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Bowen 100.
ABAC Associate Professor of Business Diantha Ellis also will speak on “Women’s Equal Pay Day: Salary Negotiation” at 11 a.m. on March 17 in the Donaldson Dining Hall, and Kayla Myers will speak on “Advocacy for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Survivors” at 5:30 p.m. on March 29 in Bowen 100.
Wellness Wednesday events are planned for ABAC’s Pedestrian Mall on March 9 and March 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Other activities during the month include meditation and yoga, a poster contest, and Wear Purple Day.
For more information about Women’s History Month at ABAC, interested persons can contact Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Donna Webb at dwebb@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.