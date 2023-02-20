A nearly 2,000-year-old wooden object in the shape of a penis could have served as a sexual tool by ancient Romans in Britain, according to a new study.

The artifact was unearthed in 1992 in a ditch at the Roman Fort of Vindolanda, near Hadrian's Wall, which once marked the Roman Empire's northwest frontier, in northern England. Researchers initially recorded the object as being a darning tool, according to the study published in the journal Antiquity on Sunday.

Recommended for you

Tags