LEESBURG — Crews started work Monday on a project to repair and restore the 100 year old historic T. Page Tharp Governmental Building, located at 102 Starksville Ave. North in Leesburg, to its former glory.
The Lee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in July to contract with Midwest Maintenance Inc., using SPLOST funds, for the masonry repair and restoration of the historic building.
This project will include brick removal and replacement, re-pointing, sealant joint replacement, sealant at window replacement and application, and chemical cleaning. The project is scheduled for completion in December, weather permitting.
“We are asking for your patience during these next few months as we expect higher levels of noise and dust,” county officials said in a news release. “We want to assure you that all offices located within the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building will remain open and staffed during this time. As the company works their way around the building, we will be closing entrances to allow for the safety of our employees and citizens. Please take notice of any temporary directional signage. All Midwest Maintenance employees will be wearing either an orange T-shirt or vest with the company’s logo on it.
“We understand that this may be a short-term inconvenience and we thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation during this time. Should you have any questions or concerns about the project, please feel free to contact County Manager Christi Dockery at cdockery@lee.ga.us or Director of Inspections Joey Davenport at jdavenport@lee.ga.us.
