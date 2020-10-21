LEESBURG — For years, residents along New York Road in Lee County have pleaded for improvements to a thoroughfare that has at times become so damaged by inclement weather that they’ve had to wait for repair work to be done before they’ve been able to travel to and from their homes.
Those residents had reason to celebrate Wednesday morning as completion of a roughly four-weeklong project was completed and reopened, several days ahead of schedule.
Southern Concrete Construction started on a project to replace a culvert on the road on Sept. 30, expecting to complete the project some time in November. Portions of the road had been closed to through traffic while the work was ongoing.
But Lee County officials announced Wednesday that the road would re-open at 11 a.m., marking completion of the project. The work comes after a portion of the road in the rural northern portion of the county was paved utilizing transportation special-purpose local-option sales taxes (T-SPLOST) funds.
Anyone with questions about the project may call the Lee Board of Commissioners’ office at (229) 759-6000.
