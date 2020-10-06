LEESBURG -- Lee County officials sent out a news release to remind citizens in the county that New York Road continues to be closed to through traffic and is expected to remain closed until mid-November.
While progress continues to be made on the road construction, officials encouraged citizens to continue using the detour via Philema Road and Gus Martin Road.
Anyone with questions regarding the closure of New York Road is encouraged to call the Board of Commissioners’ office at (229) 759-6000 or check out the county's Facebook page for updates.
