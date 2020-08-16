TIFTON – Brock Road at Reedy Creek in Crisp County is scheduled to close Monday for replacement of the deficient bridge on the road.
The existing bridge was built in 1930. Construction is through Georgia Department of Transportation's Low Impact Bridge Program, which is for simple bridge projects. Several counties in southwest Georgia previously have benefited from the program to replace old/deficient bridges that are not located on state routes. The construction contract amount is slightly less than $1.2 million, and the contractor is Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc.
Construction is expected to be complete next spring. Motorists will use Hawpond Road, Hawpond Connector and State Route 90 instead of Brock Road while the work is ongoing. Detour signs will be posted.
