Members of the southwest Georgia legislative delegation are hard at work at budget hearings to get dollars for the region. From left, Rep. Mike Cheokas of Americas, Sens. Dean Burke of Bainbridge and Freddie Powell Sims of Albany, and Reps. Gerald Greene of Cuthbert and Sam Watson of Moultrie work to secure raises for teachers, state workers and retirement COLA adjustments for retirees. The members have input on the budget as members of the inner circle on the Appropriations Committee because of their seniority. Issues of rural health, education, mental health, law enforcement, crime and housing are also high on their agenda, the officials said.

