ALBANY -- The Albany H.E.A.R.T. Organization will host "Give Me a Break: The Power of Choice" featuring five-time world powerlifting champion James Henderson.
The event is free an open to the public and will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Monroe High School Auxiliary Gym at 900 Lippitt Drive.
"We all have a role to play to help youths withstand the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," H.E.A.R.T. officials said in a news release. “'Big' James Henderson will use his skills as a motivational speaker to help our youths make better choices. His engaging and interactive presentation will focus on the power of choice, the effects of staying in school, bullying, gangs, and how drug use impact one’s health.
"Henderson is a graduate of Mercer University, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in theology and psychology. He also attended Albany State University, where he played football from 1984 to 1986. His career as an offensive lineman ended when he blew out his knee."
Also at Saturday's event, a health professional will engage the audience in a fun/educational segment on COVID-19 facts, the importance of staying vigilant in protecting themselves, their family and friends, H.E.A.R.T. officials said.
The H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) Organization will host the Power of Choice in partnership with Albany State University's Health Literacy Project, with funding provided by a Health and Human Services minority health grant.
Attendees will receive a complimentary gift, and the event will feature fun, games and food; door prizes; photo ops with Anderson; and autograph opportunities. Monetary incentives will be distributed to any Albany/Dougherty resident who gets vaccinated.
For more information, contact the H.E.A.R.T. Organization at heartcares2.com or go to Facebook/HEART Organization Inc.