james henderson.png

“Big" James Henderson is a five-time world powerlifting champion who set a world record when he benchpressed 711 pounds. He will speak at an event at Monroe High School Saturday

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- The Albany H.E.A.R.T. Organization will host "Give Me a Break: The Power of Choice" featuring five-time world powerlifting champion James Henderson.

The event is free an open to the public and will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Monroe High School Auxiliary Gym at 900 Lippitt Drive.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags