A Japanese merchant ship that sank during World War II while carrying over 1,000 prisoners of war in Australia's largest loss of life at sea has been found.

The Montevideo Maru was discovered off the northwest coast of the Philippines' Luzon island at a depth of more than 4,000 meters (13,000ft) in the South China Sea, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles confirmed in a video he posted on Saturday from his Twitter account.

