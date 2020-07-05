At least 12 people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a club in Greenville, South Carolina, a dispatch supervisor with the Greenville Sheriff's Department told CNN.
The sheriff's department received the call about a shooting at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road at 1:51 a.m., the sheriff's department said.
It's unknown if there are any fatalities. The scene is still active, the department said.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.