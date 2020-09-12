Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot while in the city of Compton on Saturday night, according to the department's official Twitter account.
"One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle," the tweet read. "Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large."
The two officers were transported to a local hospital and are "both still fighting for their lives," LASD says.
