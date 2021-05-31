New Orleans Police are searching for whoever was responsible for the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl late Sunday night.
Authorities responded to a report of a shooting on Delery Street just before midnight on Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers found a 12-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, a police news release stated.
Two other people, including a 19-year-old man, were also shot. Information about the second victim was not immediately available, police said. The 19-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.
A suspect has not been identified and a motive is unknown, police said.
There have been 67 firearm homicide incidents so far this year, a 24% increase from this point in 2020, according to data from New Orleans Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.