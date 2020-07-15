A Michigan man is lucky, even by lottery winner standards, after a gas station clerk gave him a $2 million winning scratch-off ticket by mistake.
The winner, who chose not to be identified, stopped at the station in the Detroit suburb of Eastpointe because he needed change to put air in the tires of his wife's truck, according to a statement from the Michigan Lottery.
"I went in to get change and asked for a $10 Lucky 7's ticket. The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake," the winner said in the statement. "He offered to exchange it for me, but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!"
The 57-year-old decided to take the prize as a one-time lump sum, so he got a $1.3 million payout instead of an annuity for the full amount.
He said he plans to use the money to buy a new house and will save the rest, according to the Lottery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.