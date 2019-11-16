2 people shot as gunfire breaks out at a football game in New Jersey
Gunfire broke out at a high school football game in New Jersey on Friday night, sending terrified fans diving under bleachers and leaving at least two people hospitalized.
The shooting took place at the end of the third quarter of the game between Camden High School and Pleasantville High School, CNN affiliate WPVI-TV reported.
Both victims suffered serious injuries, Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said. One is a “young juvenile” and the other is a young male, he said.
Several Pleasantville players told CNN affiliate KYW-TV they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks, but once they realized what the sounds were, they ran through a fence.
“We just saw everybody from the crowd running,” Keon Henry, a senior who plays football at Pleasantville, told KYW-TV.
“Coach was telling us get down but we didn’t want to get down. We wanted to get somewhere safe inside the school, so we all ran up here, ran through the fence and then went through here.”
Camden Schools tweeted they were aware of the shooting.
“We are able to confirm that no Camden High students were injured or otherwise harmed during the incident,” the district’s tweet read.
Prison worker on duty when Jeffrey Epstein died offered a plea dealAt least one federal prison worker on duty the night before Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell was offered a plea deal in connection with the multimillionaire’s death, two sources familiar with the case said.
The initial plea offer made by prosecutors is considered an initial step in negotiations between prosecutors and attorneys representing federal workers at the New York facility where Epstein was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, one source said. Negotiations with prosecutors are ongoing.
Epstein, 66, was in a lone cell in the special housing unit of the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York when he was found dead in August.
At the time, The New York Times reported that the two prison staff members who’d been guarding the unit where Epstein died by apparent suicide failed to check on him that night for about three hours.
Trump intervenes in war crimes cases against Pentagon advicePresident Donald Trump ignored Pentagon advice Friday and pardoned two service members, while also restoring the rank of a third after all faced war crimes allegations.
Trump granted full pardons to Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, and restored the rank of Navy SEAL Eddie R. Gallagher, who had been demoted.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other senior military leaders had told the president that a presidential pardon could potentially damage the integrity of the military judicial system, the ability of military leaders to ensure good order and discipline, and the confidence of U.S. allies and partners who host U.S. troops.
5 arrested in Halloween party shooting that left 5 deadSome of the suspects and victims in a deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Northern California have convictions and gang affiliations, authorities say.
Five people were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting at an Airbnb rental in Orinda that killed five people and injured more.
Several shooters fired weapons at the party and officers recovered four firearms, Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said during a press conference Friday.
“In my 32 years of law enforcement, I have never seen a homicide scene like this ever,” Livingston said. “It was a bloodbath inside the home.”
Rival gang members got into a fight inside the home, Livingston said, and someone tried to steal something from a person, which might have led to the first shootings.
He said some people “went to the party with the intention of causing harm and conflict.”
Boeing and SpaceX face ‘significant’ challenges in delayed NASA program
Government oversight officials issued a scathing report about delays in NASA’s commercial crew program, warning that Boeing and SpaceX are facing “significant safety and technical challenges” with their spacecraft — which could leave NASA astronauts stranded on the ground next year.
The report, published Thursday by NASA’s Office of Inspector General, also said that the space agency unnecessarily allocated $187 million to Boeing. As a result, the OIG estimates that NASA will pay roughly $90 million per seat to fly its astronauts on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.
That’s more than the space agency has paid Russia for use of its Soyuz capsule, which the United States has relied on to ferry people to and from the International Space Station since 2011.
Soyuz seats have cost NASA up to $86 million, according to OIG, and $55.4 million on average.
OIG estimates SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will cost NASA about $55 million per seat for the first six missions.
NASA and Boeing both pushed back on the assertion that Boeing was awarded additional money unnecessarily. NASA said it’s currently working to purchase more seats from Russia to ensure its astronauts won’t be left without a ride to space next year if the commercial crew program encounters more delays.
NASA tapped SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to build vehicles capable of ferrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The two companies were awarded fixed-price contracts worth $2.6 billion and $4.2 billion respectively, and both spacecraft were slated for completion by 2017.
SpaceX and Boeing told CNN Business Friday that they now expect to be ready for their first crewed missions in early 2020.
In a statement, Boeing disputed the OIG claim that seats aboard Starliner will cost $90 million. That calculation was based only on what NASA has agreed to pay for the first six flights, and for NASA to pay a premium for those missions when Boeing agreed to speed up Starliner production in 2016 to meet the space agency’s scheduling needs.
“The final prices agreed to by NASA and Boeing were reviewed and approved by numerous NASA officials at the Kennedy Space Center and Headquarters, culminating in a 29-page price justification memorandum for the record,” NASA said in a letter responding to the OIG report.
But OIG’s report argues that NASA allocated the extra funds based on “flawed assumptions.” Essentially, the oversight officials say, Boeing was paid to help fill a schedule gap that was, in part, the company’s own fault.
Shortly after that, the OIG report says, the space agency purchased more seats aboard Russia’s spacecraft to close that same schedule gap--and bought those seats from from Boeing. (The company had the right to sell Soyuz seats as part of a settlement Boeing previously reached with a Russian manufacturer.)
OIG said that boiled down to poor communication: The NASA and Boeing officials who negotiated those contracts weren’t in direct contact with each other. Boeing did not dispute that characterization.
The report warned that the commercial crew program continues to struggle with many of the same issues that have bedeviled program for years, a more negative view than the upbeat press releases coming from SpaceX’s and Boeing’s spacecraft development efforts lately. Both companies completed key tests of their vehicles this month and told CNN Business on Friday that they will be ready to fly their first crewed missions in early 2020.
Even so, major milestones still lie ahead before Starliner and Crew Dragon can host astronauts. SpaceX needs to complete a full test of Crew Dragon’s emergency abort system. And Boeing must have an uncrewed test mission that will send an empty Starliner capsule to the space station, a flight currently scheduled for December 17.
OIG’s report states that both companies face “significant safety and technical challenges with parachutes, propulsion, and launch abort systems that need to be resolved.”
It also cautioned that as NASA works to get commercial crews on schedule, it “continues to accept deferrals or changes” from SpaceX and Boeing. And, ultimately, that may “elevate the risk of a significant system failure or add further delays to the start of commercial crewed flights,” the report said.
NASA responded in a letter, saying that is a “well-known” concern, and the agency has “been careful” to “avoid undue schedule pressure.”