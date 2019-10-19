Demolition of New Orleans cranes delayed
The implosion of two cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, which partially collapsed during construction, has been delayed yet again — at least until Sunday, officials said on Saturday.
Saturday evening’s Krewe of Boo event downtown, the city’s official Halloween parade, had been canceled because of the expected demotion, but now it’s back on.
“After consulting with the explosive experts, we have a shift in our timeline,” New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell told reporters Saturday, adding that the soonest the demolition could take place is about noon Sunday.
“They’re working to get it done,” he said of the engineers. “We’ve told you this is a very dangerous building. The cranes are still in a precarious situation.”
Crews had hoped to bring the cranes down Friday evening but that was delayed because of a tropical storm, officials said.
The demolition appeared to be set for Saturday but the experts discovered the cranes were more damaged than previously thought.
White House defends choice of Trump’s Florida resort as G7 site
The White House is defending its decision to host next year’s G7 at Trump’s own Florida resort against mounting criticism, saying the Doral site is “significantly cheaper” than other options.
The administration says the event will be run “at cost,” meaning without profit, by the Trump National property because of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution — which largely prohibits the President from accepting gifts and money from foreign governments. As a result, “the summit would be significantly cheaper for taxpayers and our foreign guests,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN. She did not provide details on what will and will not be included in the cost or how the total will be calculated.
It’s not clear that simply avoiding a profit would keep the administration from running afoul of the emoluments clause.
PG&E fire-preventing power shutoffs could continue for a decade
Power outages to prevent fires in Northern California may continue for a decade, the state’s biggest utility said Friday.
Utility PG&E chief executive Bill Johnson made the announcement during a California Public Utilities Commission meeting Friday. In a statement issued later, he tried to provide additional clarification.
“I didn’t mean to say we’d be doing it on this scale for 10 years. I think they’ll decrease in size and scope every year,” Johnson said in a statement.
Any of PG&E’s 5 million electric customers can be affected by the practice known as Public Safety Power Shutoff, which cuts electricity to avoid causing fires during high winds and dry conditions.
California Public Utilities Commission said it held the emergency meeting specifically to hear from PG&E’s executives regarding “the mistakes and operational gaps identified in the utility’s latest Public Safety Power Shut-off (PSPS) events and to provide lessons learned to ensure they are not repeated.”
Earlier this month, PG&E shut off power to almost 800,000 customers in Northern California to lower the risk of wildfires started by the company’s equipment.
Atatiana Jefferson’s father gets restraining order to delay funeral
The burial of Atatiana Jefferson, who was fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer, has been delayed after her father was granted a temporary restraining order, according to court records.
Jefferson’s family as well as dozens of Fort Worth-area residents were expected to gather at The Potter House in Dallas on Saturday, a week after an officer killed her while she was inside her home. Police arrived at her house while she was with her 8-year-old nephew because a neighbor called the police to express concern about her open front door.
But Dallas County Judge Brenda Hull Thompson signed an order Friday saying that Marquis A. Jefferson, whom a death certificate lists as Atatiana Jefferson’s father, has full authority to make arrangements for her funeral and burial.
Marquis Jefferson, who sought the restraining order so he could be included in the arrangements, is planning his daughter’s funeral for Thursday instead, Bruce Carter, a spokesman for the family, told reporters Friday night.
Tropical Storm Nestor moves toward land
Tropical Storm Nestor continues pounding parts of the Florida Gulf Coast with heavy rain, strong winds and storm surges Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.
At 5 a.m. ET, Nestor’s winds were 50 mph, down from a maximum sustained winds of 60 mph Friday evening.
Nestor was expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle on Saturday morning, the hurricane center said.
“The growing threat this morning is for tornadoes. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of north and central Florida until noon ET,” said CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar.
