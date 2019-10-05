4 homeless men were killed in NYC while they slept, police say
Four homeless men were killed — and a fifth seriously injured — around Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood when someone struck their heads with metal, apparently while they were sleeping, New York City police said Saturday.
A suspect — a 24-year-old man who investigators believe also is homeless — is in custody, New York police Detective Annette Shelton said.
Officers found the victims early Saturday in three locations in or near Chinatown after someone called 911 to report one of the assaults shortly before 2 a.m., NYPD Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes said.
Investigators found a metal object — possibly a pipe — that they believe was used in the attacks, NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Baldassano said.
Police were scouring the crime scenes Saturday morning and weren’t immediately able to explain why the attacks happened.
“The motive appears to be right now just ... random attacks,” Baldassano said Saturday morning during a news conference.
Strangers raised $190,000 for a girl with a rare illness. Now she has gone home
A 5-year-old Massachusetts girl diagnosed with a rare mosquito-borne virus has returned home from the hospital, weeks after donors raised thousands of dollars for her medical expenses.
Sophia Garabedian was hospitalized early last month with Eastern equine encephalitis, which can cause deadly brain swelling. Her condition sparked the concern of thousands online, and a verified GoFundMe effort has topped $190,000.
“There are no words that can adequately describe the depth of our family’s gratitude to those who have donated to support Sophia or shared their prayers and heartfelt thoughts through cards and messages,” her family said in a statement.
“Every positive thought has helped us to get to this day and will get us through as we continue to work on her recovery.”
Sophia was released after she reached a “major milestone,” her family said, but her recovery is ongoing.
UK urges US to return diplomat’s wife who left after fatal crash
The United Kingdom has urged the return of an American diplomat’s spouse who left the country while a suspect in a fatal traffic collision.
In a written statement on Friday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had called the US Ambassador over the case and expressed the UK’s “disappointment.”
Northamptonshire Police Superintendent Sarah Johnson said in a statement on Saturday that a 42-year-old American woman “being treated as a suspect in our investigation into a fatal road traffic collision... has left the country.”
Harry Dunn, 19, died in the accident while riding his motorbike, according to a statement from his family. The accident took place on August 27 in Croughton, Northamptonshire, home to a Royal Air Force station controlled by the US Air Force.
Johnson said the woman previously had been cooperating fully. She had told the force she did not intend to leave the country in the near future.
New National security adviser once called Trump’s statements ‘extraordinarily dangerous’
President Donald Trump once said his then-chief hostage negotiator and now newly installed national security adviser Robert O’Brien praised him as being the “greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States.”
But despite O’Brien’s more recent flattery, a CNN KFile review of O’Brien’s past statements in public, radio and Fox News appearances indicates that he was once highly critical of Trump when he was running for president in 2016.
Notably, in March 2016, O’Brien called Trump’s foreign policy statements about US allies, including those in NATO, “extraordinarily dangerous.”
“NATO (has) kept the peace for two generations since the war. And Donald Trump is, has said that he’s willing to scrap our alliance with NATO. He’s willing to scrap our ... alliances in the Pacific with Japan and Korea and South Korea. I mean, these are extraordinarily dangerous statements at a time that the world does not need that sort of inconsistent and wavering American leadership given the threats that we’re facing,” O’Brien told Fox News.
—From wire reports
adding that Trump’s “policy prescriptions are not Republican or not traditional Republican policy prescriptions.”
O’Brien is far from the first former Trump critic to join the President’s inner ranks, which now include an energy secretary who once called him a “cancer on conservatism,” a key ally on Capitol Hill who once said he was a “race-baiting, xenophobic bigot” and an acting chief of staff who labeled him a “terrible human being.”
Asked for comment, O’Brien told CNN, “Despite attempts to misconstrue political analysis during a presidential election as evidence that I’m somehow opposed to the President — nothing could be further from the truth.”
“I’m honored to have voted for President Trump and serve in his Administration, and to proudly work to carry out his foreign policy agenda that protects all Americans, our allies across the globe, and puts America first,” he added.
Criticized Trump’s foreign policy statements
O’Brien had criticized Trump’s foreign policy positions several times before lending his support to the eventual Republican nominee.
While serving as a presidential campaign adviser to former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and later Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, O’Brien was concerned with Trump’s rhetoric around foreign policy — especially NATO and Russia.
In an October 2015 Politico op-ed, O’Brien advised Republican primary candidates to counter Trump’s foreign policy views, specifically challenging Trump’s perceived chumminess with Putin.
“(Cruz) certainly has an opening to do so on national security versus Trump, who has been playing up how chummy he will be with Vladimir Putin if he is elected,” O’Brien wrote.
O’Brien said in February 2016 that Trump’s statements about defense budget cuts were “very troubling.”
“Well, no one likes waste, fraud and abuse, but there’s not enough waste, fraud and abuse to find in there to make sure that the guided missile cruisers get modernized on time and get back into the fleet. So, you know, I hope he means what he says, but so far (...) he has not issued a plan or a program to rebuild America’s military other than the platitudes. I hope there’s something,” O’Brien told the Hugh Hewitt Show.
In April 2016, O’Brien suggested on Fox News’ “Strategy Room” that Trump was in a “bromance” with Putin.
In the same appearance, he reiterated that he thought there was “some real discomfort” within the GOP about Trump’s rhetoric around NATO and Putin.
Dismissing Trump’s potential presidency
O’Brien said on Fox News in April 2016 that Trump lacked a president’s temperament, saying his new nickname for Ted Cruz at the time — “Lyin’ Ted” — didn’t “look particularly presidential.”
O’Brien also expressed concern Trump “could lose by double digits, especially given the standard among women and including Republican women.”
During one appearance on a panel in the spring of 2016, O’Brien was highly critical of Trump, saying the then-front-runner in the Republican primary could lose all 50 states.
“In the short term, things don’t look great for the GOP,” O’Brien said at a Pacific Council event. “We have a front-runner who could lose all 50 states if he’s the nominee. I do think it will be a contested convention, but that doesn’t mean that Trump can’t win.”
The former State Department official also emphasized Trump’s previous allegiance to the Democratic Party, telling Fox News that Trump wasn’t a Republican “until he claims he converted a couple of years ago.”
In that same March 2016 appearance, O’Brien was skeptical that Trump would reach the delegate support needed for him to clinch the GOP presidential nomination.
“I think Trump realizes now that he’s probably not going to get the 1,237 delegates and the rules of the rules. And if you don’t have 1,237, you’re not the nominee. If he loses in Wisconsin, which is likely next week, he’s not going to have the delegates. And I can’t imagine a convention made up of Republican party activists and people that are committed conservatives on a second, third, or fourth ballot turning to Donald Trump,” O’Brien said at the time.
But by July, O’Brien appeared to admit that Trump’s lack of a presidential temperament would not cost him the nomination.
“(W)hile (Republicans) may have been concerned about either his temperament or some of the policy statements, they’re going to turn to Trump as he’s the nominee in two weeks in Cleveland,” O’Brien said.
Railing against Trump’s rhetoric
O’Brien’s critiques of Trump expanded far past politics and foreign policy. He was also vocal about Trump’s birther claims and comments about women.
He called Trump’s birther claims “spurious” when asked about a claim that Cruz wasn’t eligible to run for president because he was born in Canada, and Trump’s tweet stating Democrats would sue if Cruz was the nominee.
“I think after defending Barack Obama for eight years on birther claims that were just as spurious as the claim being made against Ted Cruz, uh, the Democrats would not be helping themselves politically. And I, I don’t think any Hillary campaign manager would want that suit to go forward. It would look, it would look poor for her,” O’Brien said in early 2016.
O’Brien also called Trump’s comments about a judge’s Hispanic heritage “ill-advised.” In the summer of 2016, Trump said the judge, who was presiding over a Trump University case, could not be impartial because he was “Mexican.” The judge was born in Indiana.
“It was certainly a mistake. It was an ill-advised comment, and I’ll tell you as a lawyer, I would have been just beside myself if one of my clients had made a comment like that about the judge presiding in his case,” O’Brien remarked.
The new national security adviser also said Trump objectified women, comparing him to former GOP congressman Todd Akin, who dropped in the polls after he claimed that victims of “legitimate rape” rarely get pregnant.
Asked if Trump had objectified two women, including then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and then-presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, during the campaign, O’Brien responded, “He’s been doing some of that through the whole campaign.”
“They’re, they’re accomplished women. And I think he’s going to have a real tough time in the general (election). We saw this in a Senate race a couple of years back when Todd Akin, I had a difficult, uh, time attracting women voters and lost about 15% of the Republican vote and lost his Senate campaign to Claire McCaskill in Missouri,” he continued.
—From wire reports
Medicaid or Affordable Care Act subsidies do not qualify as “approved health insurance” under the proclamation.
Exceptions to the rule include children of US citizens, unaccompanied minors, permanent residents who are returning to the US after being overseas less than a year, and “special immigrant visas” for Iraqi and Afghan nationals who worked for the US government, and their families.
Immigrants with a valid visa issued before the proclamation’s effective date are also exempt, and the proclamation does not affect refugees and asylum seekers.
Friday’s proclamation falls in line with the administration’s attempts to restrict legal immigration and reshape the legal immigrant population in the US. It’s likely to face court challenges from immigrant rights advocates, who are already decrying the proclamation.
The proclamation points to the same sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act the Trump administration has used in other efforts to restrict legal immigration, including the travel ban.
It comes as another administration policy targeting legal immigration — the public charge rule — is set to go into effect later this month. That rule makes it more difficult for immigrants who rely on government assistance like Medicaid, subsidized housing and food stamps to obtain legal status.
When announcing the public charge rule in August, acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said it will encourage “self-reliance and self-sufficiency for those seeking to come to or stay in the United States.” But Immigrant advocates have argued that the rule would discriminate against those from poorer countries, keep families apart and prompt legal residents to forgo needed public aid.
CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez and Catherine Shoichet contributed to this report.