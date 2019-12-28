At least 5 people dead in a small plane crash near Louisiana airport
At least five people died Saturday when a small plane crashed near Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.
One person on board survived the crash, which occurred at 9:22 a.m. local time, Benoit said in a news conference. The survivor was taken to the hospital along with three people who were on the ground, Benoit said.
The eight-passenger plane was taking off from the airport when it crashed, Benoit said.
Weather conditions at Lafayette Regional Airport were listed as foggy throughout Saturday morning, with a visibility of 0.75 miles, according to the National Weather Service. At 7 a.m. local time, visibility was listed at 0.25 miles, which the NWS designates as “dense fog.”
Lafayette is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.
Trump attacks whistleblower in now removed tweetstorm
President Donald Trump retweeted an attack that included an unsubstantiated name of the intelligence community whistleblower at the heart of the Ukraine scandal as part of a series of rants and conspiratorial posts overnight.
Trump or someone with access to his Twitter account removed the retweet Saturday morning.
Other retweets were also reversed, including pro-Trump and anti-Democrat memes from suspicious-looking Twitter accounts. But his whistleblower-related post was the most noteworthy because nearly every public official involved in the impeachment inquiry agreed that the identity of the original complainant should be protected.
Trump has shared more than 100 posts about the whistleblower since September, almost entirely critical, but until this week he had refrained from sharing any content directly pointing to a person’s name.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Friday night’s retweet and Saturday morning’s reversal.
Some far-right media outlets and personalities have published stories claiming to know the name of the whistleblower, but his or her identity is not known and has not been reported by mainstream outlets — including CNN.
On Thursday, the President retweeted a post from his reelection campaign containing an article with the purported name of the person.
NYPD stepping up presence in Brooklyn after series of possible anti-Semitic hate crimes
The New York Police Department will increase its presence in several Brooklyn neighborhoods after at least eight possible anti-Semitic incidents this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Friday morning.
More police will be seen in Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, de Blasio said. Police will increase visits to houses of worship and “other critical areas in the community,” the mayor said.
“Anyone who terrorizes our Jewish community WILL face justice,” de Blasio said. “Anti-Semitism is an attack on the values of our city — and we will confront it head-on.”
The mayor’s announcement follows a string of incidents that took place this week, all during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.
Biden attempts to clarify claim that he wouldn’t comply with subpoena in impeachment trial
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday attempted to clarify his previous remark that he wouldn’t testify in a Senate impeachment trial, saying he would comply with whatever Congress “legitimately” asked of him.
“Well — I would honor whatever the Congress in fact legitimately asked me to do,” Biden told reporters at a campaign event in Tipton, Iowa.
The former vice president’s comments come one day after he reiterated to the Des Moines Register’s editorial board he wouldn’t comply with a subpoena “because it’s all designed to deal with (President Donald) Trump doing what he’s done his whole life — trying to take the focus off him.” Biden told the newspaper his testimony would enable the President to “get away” from the trial’s focus.
“If I went, let’s say I voluntarily, just said let me go make my case, what are you going to cover?” he asked, referring to the press. “You guys, instead of focusing on him, you’re going to cover for three weeks anything I said. And he’s going to get away.”
24 states will raise the minimum wage in 2020The minimum wage is set to go up in 72 jurisdictions in 2020. The increases will be in 24 states and 48 cities and counties, according to the advocacy group National Employment Law Project.
Most of those changes are set to begin on the first day of 2020, though New York’s pay raise is set to begin December 31, the NELP reported.
On New Year’s Day, 20 states and 26 cities and counties, mostly in California, will raise the minimum wages. Four more states and 23 more cities and counties will join later in the year, according to NELP.
“These increases will put much-needed money into the hands of the lowest-paid workers, many of whom struggle with high and ever-increasing costs of living,” wrote researcher and policy analyst Yannet Lathrop in a blog post announcing the new wages.
—From wire reports
Past efforts to raise minimum wage
The minimum wage has been a hotly contested subject. Earlier this year, the US House of Representatives passed the Raise the Wage Act, to make a $15 an hour minimum wage a national standard — up from the current $7.25 an hour. The bill, however, didn’t make it past the Senate.
The bill was preceded by numerous calls for wage raises, notably in 2012 when fast-food workers in New York went on strike. At the time, some workers were only making $7.75 an hour. In 2012, the median wage in New York for fast food workers was $9 an hour, meaning half of all fast-food workers in New York were earning less than $9 an hour.
Raising minimum wage could hurt workers, some argue
But opponents of raising the minimum wage say the result could be fewer jobs. If employers have to pay their workers $15 an hour, they’ll hire less workers, the reasoning goes.
And that reasoning isn’t without merit. A study done in July by the Congressional Budget Office projected that a wage increase to $15 an hour would result in a loss of 1.3 million workers, or 0.8 percent of the workforce.
Some have backed a $12 an hour minimum wage instead to lessen the impact of a higher raise on the job market.
But others have argued the impact wouldn’t be as severe as projections assume. David Howell, a professor of economics and public policy at the New School, told CNN back in July that half of the projected jobs lost are held by teenagers, who could find other work more in-line with a career track. He said everyone else could be retrained for higher-paid work.
“The American problem isn’t quantity of jobs,” Howell said. “It’s quality of jobs.”
Lydia DePillis contributed to this report.